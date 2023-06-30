Fête du Foyer Culturel de Vigeois Centre Culturel Vigeois, 30 juin 2023, Vigeois.

Vigeois,Corrèze

Au programme : chorale, lecture, danse, théâtre… Entrée et restauration gratuites (participation au chapeau)..

2023-06-30 fin : 2023-07-01 . .

Centre Culturel

Vigeois 19410 Corrèze Nouvelle-Aquitaine



On the program: choir, reading, dance, theater? Free admission and catering (participation by the hatful).

En el programa: coro, lectura, danza, teatro.. La entrada y la comida son gratuitas.

Auf dem Programm stehen: Chor, Lesung, Tanz, Theater? Eintritt und Verpflegung sind kostenlos (Teilnahme mit Hut).

Mise à jour le 2023-06-30 par Corrèze Tourisme