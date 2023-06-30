- Cet évènement est passé
Fête du Foyer Culturel de Vigeois Centre Culturel Vigeois
Vigeois,Corrèze
Au programme : chorale, lecture, danse, théâtre… Entrée et restauration gratuites (participation au chapeau)..
Centre Culturel
Vigeois 19410 Corrèze Nouvelle-Aquitaine
On the program: choir, reading, dance, theater? Free admission and catering (participation by the hatful).
En el programa: coro, lectura, danza, teatro.. La entrada y la comida son gratuitas.
Auf dem Programm stehen: Chor, Lesung, Tanz, Theater? Eintritt und Verpflegung sind kostenlos (Teilnahme mit Hut).
