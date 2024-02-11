Théâtre – Changer l’eau des fleurs (d’après le best-seller de Valérie PERRIN) Centre culturel Sarlat-la-Canéda, 11 février 2024, Sarlat-la-Canéda.

Sarlat-la-Canéda,Dordogne

* Nomination Molières 2022, Révélation féminine, Caroline Rochefort

Salomé Lelouch et Mikaël Chirinian s’emparent du roman pour vous offrir une histoire rayonnante d’humanité ! Un hymne merveilleux aux choses simples.

Violette est garde-cimetière dans une petite ville de Bourgogne. Son quotidien est rythmé par son travail et les confidences des gens de passage et des habitués. Un jour, parce qu’un homme découvre que sa mère veut être enterrée auprès d’un inconnu, tout bascule. Des liens, qui unissent les vivants et les morts, sont exhumés. Valérie Perrin nous fait partager l’histoire intense d’une femme qui, malgré les épreuves, croit obstinément au bonheur. Avec ce talent rare de rendre l’ordinaire exceptionnel, l’auteure crée autour de cette fée du quotidien, un monde plein de poésie et d’humanité..

Centre culturel

Sarlat-la-Canéda 24200 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine



* Nominated for Molières 2022, Best Actress, Caroline Rochefort

Salomé Lelouch and Mikaël Chirinian take the novel and bring you a story radiant with humanity! A wonderful hymn to the simple things in life.

Violette is a cemetery guard in a small town in Burgundy. Her daily routine is punctuated by her work and the confidences of passers-by and regular visitors. One day, when a man discovers that his mother wants to be buried with a stranger, everything changes. Ties that bind the living and the dead are unearthed. Valérie Perrin shares with us the intense story of a woman who, despite the ordeals, stubbornly believes in happiness. With her rare talent for making the ordinary exceptional, the author creates a world full of poetry and humanity around this everyday fairy.

* Nominada a los Molières 2022, mejor actriz, Caroline Rochefort

Salomé Lelouch y Mikaël Chirinian toman la novela y te traen una historia llena de humanidad Un maravilloso canto a las cosas sencillas de la vida.

Violette es vigilante de un cementerio en una pequeña ciudad de Borgoña. Su rutina diaria está marcada por su trabajo y las confidencias de los transeúntes y visitantes habituales. Un día, cuando un hombre descubre que su madre quiere ser enterrada con un desconocido, todo cambia. Se desvelan los lazos que unen a los vivos y a los muertos. Valérie Perrin comparte con nosotros la intensa historia de una mujer que, a pesar de sus calvarios, cree obstinadamente en la felicidad. Con su raro talento para hacer de lo ordinario algo excepcional, la autora crea un mundo lleno de poesía y humanidad en torno a esta hada cotidiana.

* Nominierung Molières 2022, Révélation féminine, Caroline Rochefort

Salomé Lelouch und Mikaël Chirinian nehmen sich des Romans an, um Ihnen eine Geschichte zu bieten, die vor Menschlichkeit strahlt! Eine wunderbare Hymne an die einfachen Dinge.

Violette ist Friedhofswärterin in einer kleinen Stadt in Burgund. Ihr Alltag ist geprägt von ihrer Arbeit und den vertraulichen Gesprächen der Durchreisenden und Stammgäste. Eines Tages, als ein Mann herausfindet, dass seine Mutter bei einem Unbekannten begraben werden will, ändert sich alles. Die Bande, die die Lebenden und die Toten verbinden, werden ausgegraben. Valérie Perrin lässt uns an der intensiven Geschichte einer Frau teilhaben, die trotz aller Widrigkeiten hartnäckig an das Glück glaubt. Mit dem seltenen Talent, das Gewöhnliche außergewöhnlich zu machen, erschafft die Autorin um diese Fee des Alltags eine Welt voller Poesie und Menschlichkeit.

