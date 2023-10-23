Festival Jeune Public : La note et les planches Centre culturel Louis Aragon Saint-Florent-sur-Cher
Festival Jeune Public : La note et les planches Centre culturel Louis Aragon Saint-Florent-sur-Cher, 23 octobre 2023, Saint-Florent-sur-Cher.
Saint-Florent-sur-Cher,Cher
10 spectacles et animations.
2023-10-23 fin : 2023-10-27 . .
Centre culturel Louis Aragon
Saint-Florent-sur-Cher 18400 Cher Centre-Val de Loire
10 shows and events
10 espectáculos y eventos
10 Shows und Animationen
Mise à jour le 2023-09-28 par BIT MEHUN SUR YEVRE