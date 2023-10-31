Soirée Halloween : Métal + Kickboxing Show Centre Culturel Louis Aragon Portes-lès-Valence, 31 octobre 2023, Portes-lès-Valence.

Portes-lès-Valence,Drôme

L’association Sports et Loisirs, Devok et La Canopée vous propose un évènement spécial pour Halloween !

Au programme :

16h – Maquillage et défilé

18h – Kickboxing théâtralisé

19h – Concert Dévok (métalcore, prog, nu-métal) & Dancefloor de l’horreur.

2023-10-31 19:00:00 fin : 2023-10-31 22:00:00

Centre Culturel Louis Aragon Rue Louis Aragon

Portes-lès-Valence 26800 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes



The Sports et Loisirs association, Devok and La Canopée are organizing a special Halloween event!

On the program:

4pm – Face painting and parade

6pm – Theatrical kickboxing

7pm – Dévok concert (metalcore, prog, nu-metal) & Horror Dancefloor

La asociación Sports et Loisirs, Devok y La Canopée organizan un evento especial de Halloween

En el programa:

16.00 h – Pintacaras y desfile

18.00 h – Kickboxing teatralizado

19.00 h – Concierto de Dévok (metalcore, prog, nu-metal) y Horror Dancefloor

Der Verein Sports et Loisirs, Devok und La Canopée bieten Ihnen eine besondere Veranstaltung zu Halloween an!

Auf dem Programm stehen:

16 Uhr – Schminken und Parade

18 Uhr – Theatralisches Kickboxen

19 Uhr – Konzert Dévok (Metalcore, Prog, Nu-Metal) & Dancefloor des Horrors

