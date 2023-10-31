- Cet évènement est passé
Soirée Halloween : Métal + Kickboxing Show Centre Culturel Louis Aragon Portes-lès-Valence
Soirée Halloween : Métal + Kickboxing Show Centre Culturel Louis Aragon Portes-lès-Valence, 31 octobre 2023, Portes-lès-Valence.
Portes-lès-Valence,Drôme
L’association Sports et Loisirs, Devok et La Canopée vous propose un évènement spécial pour Halloween !
Au programme :
16h – Maquillage et défilé
18h – Kickboxing théâtralisé
19h – Concert Dévok (métalcore, prog, nu-métal) & Dancefloor de l’horreur.
2023-10-31 19:00:00 fin : 2023-10-31 22:00:00. .
Centre Culturel Louis Aragon Rue Louis Aragon
Portes-lès-Valence 26800 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes
The Sports et Loisirs association, Devok and La Canopée are organizing a special Halloween event!
On the program:
4pm – Face painting and parade
6pm – Theatrical kickboxing
7pm – Dévok concert (metalcore, prog, nu-metal) & Horror Dancefloor
La asociación Sports et Loisirs, Devok y La Canopée organizan un evento especial de Halloween
En el programa:
16.00 h – Pintacaras y desfile
18.00 h – Kickboxing teatralizado
19.00 h – Concierto de Dévok (metalcore, prog, nu-metal) y Horror Dancefloor
Der Verein Sports et Loisirs, Devok und La Canopée bieten Ihnen eine besondere Veranstaltung zu Halloween an!
Auf dem Programm stehen:
16 Uhr – Schminken und Parade
18 Uhr – Theatralisches Kickboxen
19 Uhr – Konzert Dévok (Metalcore, Prog, Nu-Metal) & Dancefloor des Horrors
