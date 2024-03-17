Théâtre « La chambre 13 » Centre culturel Léon
Léon,Landes
Spectacle de la troupe Les Baladins de Pichelèbe de Vielle St Girons.
Une pièce de Jean Yves Châtelain.
Informations centreculturel@leon.fr ou 05 58 49 20 00
Entrée libre. Participation au chapeau..
2024-03-17 fin : 2024-03-17 18:00:00. .
Centre culturel Place du Docteur Dufau
Léon 40550 Landes Nouvelle-Aquitaine
Show by the troupe Les Baladins de Pichelèbe from Vielle St Girons.
A play by Jean Yves Châtelain.
Information centreculturel@leon.fr or 05 58 49 20 00
Free admission. Participation by hat.
Espectáculo de la compañía Les Baladins de Pichelèbe de Vielle St Girons.
Una obra de Jean Yves Châtelain.
Información centreculturel@leon.fr o 05 58 49 20 00
Entrada gratuita. Entrada gratuita.
Aufführung der Theatergruppe Les Baladins de Pichelèbe aus Vielle St Girons.
Ein Stück von Jean Yves Châtelain.
Informationen centreculturel@leon.fr oder 05 58 49 20 00
Eintritt frei. Teilnahme mit Hut.
