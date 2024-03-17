Théâtre « La chambre 13 » Centre culturel Léon, 17 mars 2024, Léon.

Léon,Landes

Spectacle de la troupe Les Baladins de Pichelèbe de Vielle St Girons.

Une pièce de Jean Yves Châtelain.

Informations centreculturel@leon.fr ou 05 58 49 20 00

Entrée libre. Participation au chapeau..

2024-03-17 fin : 2024-03-17 18:00:00. .

Centre culturel Place du Docteur Dufau

Léon 40550 Landes Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Show by the troupe Les Baladins de Pichelèbe from Vielle St Girons.

A play by Jean Yves Châtelain.

Information centreculturel@leon.fr or 05 58 49 20 00

Free admission. Participation by hat.

Espectáculo de la compañía Les Baladins de Pichelèbe de Vielle St Girons.

Una obra de Jean Yves Châtelain.

Información centreculturel@leon.fr o 05 58 49 20 00

Entrada gratuita. Entrada gratuita.

Aufführung der Theatergruppe Les Baladins de Pichelèbe aus Vielle St Girons.

Ein Stück von Jean Yves Châtelain.

Informationen centreculturel@leon.fr oder 05 58 49 20 00

Eintritt frei. Teilnahme mit Hut.

Mise à jour le 2023-09-25 par Côte Landes Nature Tourisme