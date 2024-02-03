Spectacle « Les hommes du président » Centre culturel Léon, 3 février 2024, Léon.

Léon,Landes

De : Bruno Ginoux et Didier Landucci (Les Bonimenteurs)

Mise en scène : Eric Thomas avec Nelly Bêchétoille et Didier Landucci

Un spectacle drôle, unique et interactif alliant théâtre et improvisation dans la lignée du duo LES BONIMENTEURS.

Interrogé sur le moral des Français, le Président a eu une révélation : “Moi j’improvise tout le temps et ça me réussit, les Français doivent faire pareil”. Il confie alors à l’Agent K, commandante à la DGSE, la mission d’aller à la rencontre des Français pour leur remonter le moral grâce aux vertus ludiques et humanistes de l’improvisation théâtrale. Assistés du public, l’Agent K et Ducci, que tout oppose, vont mener leur mission pour « sauver » la France.

à partir de 8 ans.

Informations centreculturel@leon.fr ou 05 58 49 20 00

Réservations sur https://www.billetweb.fr/pro/centreculturelleon.

2024-02-03 fin : 2024-02-03 22:30:00. EUR.

Centre culturel Place du Docteur Dufau

Léon 40550 Landes Nouvelle-Aquitaine



By: Bruno Ginoux and Didier Landucci (Les Bonimenteurs)

Directed by Eric Thomas with Nelly Bêchétoille and Didier Landucci

A funny, unique and interactive show combining theater and improvisation in the tradition of the duo LES BONIMENTEURS.

Asked about the morale of the French, the President had a revelation: « I improvise all the time and it works for me, so the French should do the same! So he entrusted Agent K, a commanding officer with the DGSE, with the mission of reaching out to the French people and boosting their morale through the playful, humanist virtues of theatrical improvisation. Assisted by the audience, Agent K and Ducci, who have nothing in common, will carry out their mission to « save » France.

ages 8 and up.

Information centreculturel@leon.fr or 05 58 49 20 00

Reservations at https://www.billetweb.fr/pro/centreculturelleon

De: Bruno Ginoux y Didier Landucci (Les Bonimenteurs)

Dirigido por Eric Thomas con Nelly Bêchétoille y Didier Landucci

Un espectáculo divertido, único e interactivo que combina teatro e improvisación según la tradición del dúo LES BONIMENTEURS.

Cuando le preguntaron por la moral de los franceses, el Presidente tuvo una revelación: « Yo improviso todo el tiempo y me funciona, así que los franceses deberían hacer lo mismo ». Así que confió al Agente K, oficial al mando de la DGSE, la misión de salir al encuentro de los franceses y levantarles la moral mediante las virtudes lúdicas y humanistas de la improvisación teatral. Ayudados por el público, el Agente K y Ducci, que no tienen nada en común, llevarán a cabo su misión de « salvar » a Francia.

a partir de 8 años.

Información en centreculturel@leon.fr o 05 58 49 20 00

Reservas en https://www.billetweb.fr/pro/centreculturelleon

Von: Bruno Ginoux und Didier Landucci (Les Bonimenteurs)

Regie: Eric Thomas mit Nelly Bêchétoille und Didier Landucci

Eine witzige, einzigartige und interaktive Show, die Theater und Improvisation in der Tradition des Duos LES BONIMENTEURS verbindet.

Auf die Frage nach der Moral der Franzosen hatte der Präsident eine Offenbarung: « Ich improvisiere die ganze Zeit und es gelingt mir, die Franzosen müssen das Gleiche tun. Er beauftragte Agent K, eine Kommandantin des französischen Geheimdienstes DGSE, die Franzosen aufzusuchen, um sie durch die spielerischen und humanistischen Tugenden des Improvisationstheaters aufzuheitern. Mit Hilfe des Publikums werden Agent K und Ducci, die sich in nichts nachstehen, ihre Mission zur « Rettung » Frankreichs durchführen.

ab 8 Jahren.

Informationen centreculturel@leon.fr oder 05 58 49 20 00

Reservierungen unter https://www.billetweb.fr/pro/centreculturelleon

Mise à jour le 2023-09-25 par Côte Landes Nature Tourisme