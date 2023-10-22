Gisèle Halimi Centre culturel La Fabrique Saint-Astier
Gisèle Halimi Centre culturel La Fabrique Saint-Astier, 22 octobre 2023, Saint-Astier.
Saint-Astier,Dordogne
A 15h au centre culturel
« Gisèle Halimi, une farouche Liberté » : l’avocate la plus célèbre du monde, 70 ans de combat, de passion et d’engagement au service de la justice et de la cause des femmes…
Interprétation : Sylvie Boivin.
Tarifs : 16 € – 12 €. Sur réservation..
Centre culturel La Fabrique Rue Amiral Courbet
Saint-Astier 24110 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine
3 p.m. at the cultural center
« Gisèle Halimi, une farouche Liberté »: the world?s most famous lawyer, 70 years of struggle, passion and commitment to justice and the cause of women?
Performed by Sylvie Boivin.
Price: 16 ? – 12 ?. Reservations required.
15.00 h en el centro cultural
« Gisèle Halimi, une farouche Liberté »: la abogada más famosa del mundo, 70 años de lucha, pasión y compromiso por la justicia y la causa de las mujeres?
Interpretado por Sylvie Boivin.
Entradas: 16? – 12 ?. Reserva obligatoria.
Um 15 Uhr im Kulturzentrum
« Gisèle Halimi, une farouche Liberté »: Die berühmteste Anwältin der Welt, 70 Jahre Kampf, Leidenschaft und Engagement im Dienste der Gerechtigkeit und der Sache der Frauen?
Dolmetscherin: Sylvie Boivin.
Eintrittspreise: 16 ? – 12 ?. Mit Reservierung.
