Gisèle Halimi Centre culturel La Fabrique Saint-Astier, 22 octobre 2023, Saint-Astier.

Saint-Astier,Dordogne

A 15h au centre culturel

« Gisèle Halimi, une farouche Liberté » : l’avocate la plus célèbre du monde, 70 ans de combat, de passion et d’engagement au service de la justice et de la cause des femmes…

Interprétation : Sylvie Boivin.

Tarifs : 16 € – 12 €. Sur réservation..

2023-10-22 fin : 2023-10-22 . .

Centre culturel La Fabrique Rue Amiral Courbet

Saint-Astier 24110 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine



3 p.m. at the cultural center

« Gisèle Halimi, une farouche Liberté »: the world?s most famous lawyer, 70 years of struggle, passion and commitment to justice and the cause of women?

Performed by Sylvie Boivin.

Price: 16 ? – 12 ?. Reservations required.

15.00 h en el centro cultural

« Gisèle Halimi, une farouche Liberté »: la abogada más famosa del mundo, 70 años de lucha, pasión y compromiso por la justicia y la causa de las mujeres?

Interpretado por Sylvie Boivin.

Entradas: 16? – 12 ?. Reserva obligatoria.

Um 15 Uhr im Kulturzentrum

« Gisèle Halimi, une farouche Liberté »: Die berühmteste Anwältin der Welt, 70 Jahre Kampf, Leidenschaft und Engagement im Dienste der Gerechtigkeit und der Sache der Frauen?

Dolmetscherin: Sylvie Boivin.

Eintrittspreise: 16 ? – 12 ?. Mit Reservierung.

Mise à jour le 2023-09-26 par Vallée de l’Isle