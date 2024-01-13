CONCERT TRIBUTE U2 CENTRE CULTUREL Golbey, 13 janvier 2024, Golbey.

Golbey,Vosges

« 4U2 – BEST OF U2 »

Depuis sa création 4U2 (‘for’ U2), distille avec passion et énergie le son pop rock unique et propre au légendaire groupe Irlandais U2 mondialement reconnu depuis près de 40 ans.

Constitué en décembre 2013, Le groupe Annécien 4U2 (‘for’U2), distille avec passion le son pop rock unique propre au légendaire groupe Irlandais U2 mondialement reconnu depuis près de 40 ans.

Ayant eu la chance de voir jouer leur groupe favori en de très nombreuses occasions, ils ont maintenant à cœur l’envie de vous faire vivre ou découvrir avec énergie leur musique live dans une reproduction sonore fidèle à l’esprit original.. Tout public

Samedi 2024-01-13 20:30:00 fin : 2024-01-13 23:00:00. 29 EUR.

CENTRE CULTUREL Rue Jean Bossu

Golbey 88190 Vosges Grand Est



« 4U2 – BEST OF U2

Since its creation, 4U2 (‘for’ U2) has distilled with passion and energy the unique pop-rock sound of the legendary Irish band U2, world-renowned for almost 40 years.

Formed in December 2013, Annécien band 4U2 (‘for’U2), distills with passion the unique pop rock sound specific to the legendary Irish band U2 recognized worldwide for nearly 40 years.

Having been lucky enough to see their favorite band play on numerous occasions, they are now keen to help you experience or discover their live music with energy, in a sound reproduction faithful to the original spirit.

« 4U2 – LO MEJOR DE U2

Desde su creación, 4U2 (‘for’ U2) ha destilado con pasión y energía el sonido pop-rock único de la legendaria banda irlandesa U2, conocida en todo el mundo desde hace casi 40 años.

Formada en diciembre de 2013, la banda 4U2 (‘for’U2), destila con pasión y energía el sonido pop-rock único propio de la legendaria banda irlandesa U2 reconocida en todo el mundo desde hace casi 40 años.

Tras haber tenido la suerte de ver tocar a su banda favorita en numerosas ocasiones, ahora están deseando ayudarle a experimentar o descubrir su música en directo, en una reproducción sonora fiel al espíritu original.

« 4U2 – BEST OF U2 »

Seit ihrer Gründung destilliert 4U2 (‘for’ U2) mit Leidenschaft und Energie den einzigartigen und eigenen Pop-Rock-Sound der legendären irischen Band U2, die seit fast 40 Jahren weltberühmt ist.

Die im Dezember 2013 gegründete Band 4U2 (‘for’U2) aus Annécien destilliert mit Leidenschaft und Energie den einzigartigen Pop-Rock-Sound, der der legendären irischen Band U2 eigen ist, die seit fast 40 Jahren weltweit anerkannt ist.

Sie hatten das Glück, ihre Lieblingsband bei zahlreichen Gelegenheiten spielen zu sehen und möchten nun, dass Sie ihre Live-Musik in einer originalgetreuen Klangreproduktion erleben oder entdecken können.

Mise à jour le 2023-09-27 par OT EPINAL ET SA REGION