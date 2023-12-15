Marché de Noël d’Orbec Centre Culturel d’Orbec Orbec, 15 décembre 2023, Orbec.

Orbec,Calvados

Produits du terroir, idées cadeaux, artisanat, profitez du Marché de Noël d’Orbec pour faire plaisir autour de vous. Petits et grands profiteront de la présence du Père Noël pour faire des photos souvenir! Ouverture en nocturne dés le vendredi de17h à 20h, puis le samedi et le dimanche de 10h à 18h . Le marché se déroulera dans la salle du Centre culturel mais aussi dans la cour dans de jolis chalets en bois.

Le père Noël sera présent le samedi et dimanche de 10h30 à 11h30 et de 15h à 18h..

2023-12-15 10:00:00 fin : 2023-12-15 20:00:00. .

Centre Culturel d’Orbec

Orbec 14290 Calvados Normandie



Local produce, gift ideas, arts and crafts, take advantage of the Orbec Christmas Market to give pleasure to those around you. Young and old alike can take photos with Santa Claus! Night-time opening on Friday from 5pm to 8pm, then Saturday and Sunday from 10am to 6pm. The market will take place in the hall of the Cultural Center, but also in the courtyard in pretty wooden chalets.

Santa Claus will be present on Saturday and Sunday from 10.30am to 11.30am and from 3pm to 6pm.

Productos locales, ideas para regalos, artesanía, aproveche el Mercado de Navidad de Orbec para dar placer a los que le rodean. Grandes y pequeños podrán hacerse fotos con Papá Noel Apertura nocturna el viernes de 17:00 a 20:00, y el sábado y el domingo de 10:00 a 18:00. El mercado tendrá lugar en el vestíbulo del Centro Cultural, pero también en el patio, en bonitos chalets de madera.

Papá Noel estará presente el sábado y el domingo de 10h30 a 11h30 y de 15h00 a 18h00.

Regionale Produkte, Geschenkideen, Kunsthandwerk: Nutzen Sie den Weihnachtsmarkt von Orbec, um anderen eine Freude zu machen. Kinder und Erwachsene können den Weihnachtsmann besuchen, um Erinnerungsfotos zu machen Der Weihnachtsmarkt ist am Freitag von 17:00 bis 20:00 Uhr und am Samstag und Sonntag von 10:00 bis 18:00 Uhr geöffnet. Der Markt findet im Saal des Kulturzentrums statt, aber auch im Hof in hübschen Holzhütten.

Der Weihnachtsmann wird am Samstag und Sonntag von 10:30 bis 11:30 Uhr und von 15:00 bis 18:00 Uhr anwesend sein.

Mise à jour le 2023-11-22 par OT CA de Lisieux Normandie