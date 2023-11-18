YOGA – ADO SOLO 18 NOVEMBRE Centre Culturel, Centre de Créations pour l’Enfance Tinqueux, 18 novembre 2023, Tinqueux.

YOGA – ADO SOLO 18 NOVEMBRE Samedi 18 novembre, 11h15 Centre Culturel, Centre de Créations pour l’Enfance Sur inscription, réservation

YOGA ADO SOLO avec Elosie Hemmer, Hello Yoga

Au fil des saisons et dans l’accompagnement des émotions.

9 à 15 ans – 1 samedi par mois de 11h15 à 12h

Inscription et réservation obligatoire : https://www.helloasso.com/associations/centre-culturel-centre-de-creations-pour-l-enfance/evenements/samedi-yoga-ados-solo-le-18-11-23

Centre Culturel, Centre de Créations pour l'Enfance 8 rue du Général Kleber, 51430 Tinqueux Tinqueux 51430 Marne Grand Est 0326081326 http://www.danslalune.org https://www.facebook.com/centre.detinqueux/

2023-11-18T11:15:00+01:00 – 2023-11-18T12:00:00+01:00

