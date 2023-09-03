Fête du village Centre-bourg Pamplie, 3 septembre 2023, Pamplie.

Pamplie,Deux-Sèvres

••• DIMANCHE 3 SEPTEMBRE •••

Fête du village

PAMPLIE

Centre-bourg

Toute la journée Gratuit

Vide-greniers, spectacle de chevaux, expo photos, structure gonflable pour enfants,

restauration sur place et buvette.

Renseignements : 06 16 22 68 32.

Pamplie 79220 Deux-Sèvres Nouvelle-Aquitaine



??? SUNDAY SEPTEMBER 3 ???

Fête du village

PAMPLIE

Village center

All day Free

Garage sale, horse show, photo exhibition, inflatable structure for children,

on-site catering and refreshments.

Information: 06 16 22 68 32

??? DOMINGO 3 DE SEPTIEMBRE ????

Fiesta del pueblo

PAMPLIE

Centro del pueblo

Todo el día Gratis

Venta de garaje, espectáculo ecuestre, exposición fotográfica, estructura hinchable para niños,

restauración y refrescos.

Información: 06 16 22 68 32

??? SONNTAG, 3. SEPTEMBER ???

Fest des Dorfes

PAMPLIE

Stadtzentrum

Den ganzen Tag Kostenlos

Flohmarkt, Pferdeshow, Fotoausstellung, Hüpfburg für Kinder,

verpflegung vor Ort und Getränkeausschank.

Auskunft: 06 16 22 68 32

