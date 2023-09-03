Fête du village Centre-bourg Pamplie
Fête du village Centre-bourg Pamplie, 3 septembre 2023, Pamplie.
Pamplie,Deux-Sèvres
••• DIMANCHE 3 SEPTEMBRE •••
Fête du village
PAMPLIE
Centre-bourg
Toute la journée Gratuit
Vide-greniers, spectacle de chevaux, expo photos, structure gonflable pour enfants,
restauration sur place et buvette.
Renseignements : 06 16 22 68 32.
2023-09-03 fin : 2023-09-03 . EUR.
Centre-bourg
Pamplie 79220 Deux-Sèvres Nouvelle-Aquitaine
??? SUNDAY SEPTEMBER 3 ???
Fête du village
PAMPLIE
Village center
All day Free
Garage sale, horse show, photo exhibition, inflatable structure for children,
on-site catering and refreshments.
Information: 06 16 22 68 32
??? DOMINGO 3 DE SEPTIEMBRE ????
Fiesta del pueblo
PAMPLIE
Centro del pueblo
Todo el día Gratis
Venta de garaje, espectáculo ecuestre, exposición fotográfica, estructura hinchable para niños,
restauración y refrescos.
Información: 06 16 22 68 32
??? SONNTAG, 3. SEPTEMBER ???
Fest des Dorfes
PAMPLIE
Stadtzentrum
Den ganzen Tag Kostenlos
Flohmarkt, Pferdeshow, Fotoausstellung, Hüpfburg für Kinder,
verpflegung vor Ort und Getränkeausschank.
Auskunft: 06 16 22 68 32
Mise à jour le 2023-07-05 par CC Val de Gâtine