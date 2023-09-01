Fête des Rosières Centre bourg La Mothe-Saint-Héray
La Mothe-Saint-Héray,Deux-Sèvres
Les 1, 2 et 3 septembre à La Mothe Saint Héray
Gratuit.
2023-09-01 fin : 2023-09-03 . EUR.
Centre bourg
La Mothe-Saint-Héray 79800 Deux-Sèvres Nouvelle-Aquitaine
September 1, 2 and 3 in La Mothe Saint Héray
Free
Fiesta de las Rosas
1, 2 y 3 de septiembre en La Mothe Saint Héray
Gratis
Rosières-Fest
Am 1., 2. und 3. September in La Mothe Saint Héray
Kostenlos
