TROC DE PLANTES ET DE GRAINES Centre-bourg du village Xamontarupt
TROC DE PLANTES ET DE GRAINES Centre-bourg du village Xamontarupt, 15 octobre 2023, Xamontarupt.
Xamontarupt,Vosges
Troc de plantes et de graines. Tout public
Dimanche 2023-10-15 13:30:00 fin : 2023-10-15 17:30:00. 0 EUR.
Centre-bourg du village Rue Le Village
Xamontarupt 88460 Vosges Grand Est
Plant and seed swap
Intercambio de plantas y semillas
Tausch von Pflanzen und Samen
