- Cet évènement est passé
Téléthon Centre Bourg Chouvigny
Téléthon Centre Bourg Chouvigny, 8 décembre 2023 10:00, Chouvigny.
Chouvigny,Allier
Tous ensemble, venez faire un don !
Nous vous donnons rendez-vous pour le premier TELETHON à Chouvigny ; crèche, illuminations, ambiance musicale, chocolat chaud, café, gâteau, bonbons et cadeaux pour les enfants..
2023-12-08 18:00:00 fin : 2023-12-08 22:00:00. .
Centre Bourg
Chouvigny 03450 Allier Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes
Come together and make a donation!
We look forward to seeing you at the first TELETHON in Chouvigny: cribs, illuminations, music, hot chocolate, coffee, cake, sweets and gifts for the children.
¡Venga y hagamos juntos un donativo!
Le esperamos en el primer TELETHON de Chouvigny, con su cuna, sus iluminaciones, su música, su chocolate caliente, su café, su tarta, sus dulces y sus regalos para los niños.
Alle zusammen, kommen Sie und spenden Sie!
Wir treffen uns mit Ihnen zum ersten TELETHON in Chouvigny; Krippe, Beleuchtung, musikalische Stimmung, heiße Schokolade, Kaffee, Kuchen, Süßigkeiten und Geschenke für die Kinder.
Mise à jour le 2023-12-04 par Office de tourisme Val de Sioule