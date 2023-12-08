Téléthon Centre Bourg Chouvigny, 8 décembre 2023 10:00, Chouvigny.

Chouvigny,Allier

Tous ensemble, venez faire un don !

Nous vous donnons rendez-vous pour le premier TELETHON à Chouvigny ; crèche, illuminations, ambiance musicale, chocolat chaud, café, gâteau, bonbons et cadeaux pour les enfants..

2023-12-08 18:00:00 fin : 2023-12-08 22:00:00. .

Centre Bourg

Chouvigny 03450 Allier Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes



Come together and make a donation!

We look forward to seeing you at the first TELETHON in Chouvigny: cribs, illuminations, music, hot chocolate, coffee, cake, sweets and gifts for the children.

¡Venga y hagamos juntos un donativo!

Le esperamos en el primer TELETHON de Chouvigny, con su cuna, sus iluminaciones, su música, su chocolate caliente, su café, su tarta, sus dulces y sus regalos para los niños.

Alle zusammen, kommen Sie und spenden Sie!

Wir treffen uns mit Ihnen zum ersten TELETHON in Chouvigny; Krippe, Beleuchtung, musikalische Stimmung, heiße Schokolade, Kaffee, Kuchen, Süßigkeiten und Geschenke für die Kinder.

Mise à jour le 2023-12-04 par Office de tourisme Val de Sioule