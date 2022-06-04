CENTRE AUDREY BARTIER : RAMASSAGE DE DECHETS SUR LA PLAGE Wimereux Wimereux Catégorie d’évènement: Wimereux

CENTRE AUDREY BARTIER : RAMASSAGE DE DECHETS SUR LA PLAGE Wimereux, 4 juin 2022, Wimereux. CENTRE AUDREY BARTIER : RAMASSAGE DE DECHETS SUR LA PLAGE Centre socioculturel Audrey Bartier

42 rue du Baston Wimereux

2022-06-04 – 2022-06-04

Centre socioculturel Audrey Bartier

42 rue du Baston Wimereux 62930 Wimereux +33 3 21 33 29 53 http://www.cscwimereux.org/ Centre socioculturel Audrey Bartier

42 rue du Baston Wimereux

dernière mise à jour : 2022-05-30 par

Détails Catégorie d’évènement: Wimereux Autres Lieu Wimereux Adresse Centre socioculturel Audrey Bartier 42 rue du Baston Ville Wimereux lieuville Centre socioculturel Audrey Bartier 42 rue du Baston Wimereux

Wimereux Wimereux https://www.unidivers.fr/agenda/categorie/wimereux/

CENTRE AUDREY BARTIER : RAMASSAGE DE DECHETS SUR LA PLAGE Wimereux 2022-06-04 was last modified: by CENTRE AUDREY BARTIER : RAMASSAGE DE DECHETS SUR LA PLAGE Wimereux Wimereux 4 juin 2022

Wimereux