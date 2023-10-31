ANIMATION AQUA’HALLOWEEN Centre aquatique Sarrebourg, 31 octobre 2023, Sarrebourg.

Sarrebourg,Moselle

Venez au centre aquatique pour Halloween !!! Au programme : parcours aquatique, jeux et animations. Aquafamily de 16h30 à 17h00 ! Et à partir de 17h, rendez-vous au village d’Halloween dans le parc du centre aquatique (payant).

Renseignements et réservation par téléphone.. Tout public

Mardi 2023-10-31 14:00:00 fin : 2023-10-31 17:00:00. .

Centre aquatique Rue de la Piscine

Sarrebourg 57400 Moselle Grand Est



Come to the aquatic center for Halloween!!! On the program: aquatic course, games and entertainment. Aquafamily from 4:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.! And from 5pm, come to the Halloween village in the aquatic center grounds (fee payable).

Information and reservations by phone.

¡Ven al centro acuático en Halloween! En el programa: recorrido acuático, juegos y animaciones. Aquafamily de 16h30 a 17h00 Y a partir de las 17:00 h, acérquese al pueblo de Halloween en el recinto del centro acuático (de pago).

Información y reservas por teléfono.

Kommen Sie zu Halloween ins Wassersportzentrum!!! Auf dem Programm stehen ein Wasserparcours, Spiele und Animationen. Aquafamily von 16:30 bis 17:00 Uhr! Und ab 17 Uhr: Treffpunkt im Halloween-Dorf im Park des Wassersportzentrums (kostenpflichtig).

Informationen und Reservierungen per Telefon.

Mise à jour le 2023-09-30 par TOURISME SARREBOURG MOSELLE SUD – SITE SARREBOURG