Reprise des cours de langues Centre administratif Martial Pascaud Saint-Junien, 25 septembre 2023, Saint-Junien.

Saint-Junien,Haute-Vienne

Les cours de langues reprennent la semaine du 25 septembre. Venez découvrir et apprendre l’italien, l’espagnol et/ou l’anglais. Les cours se feront chaque semaine jusqu’en juin 2024. Renseignements et inscription auprès de l’association VIALO..

2023-09-25 fin : 2023-09-27 . .

Centre administratif Martial Pascaud Place Auguste Roche

Saint-Junien 87200 Haute-Vienne Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Language courses resume the week of September 25. Come and learn Italian, Spanish and/or English. Classes will run every week until June 2024. Information and registration with the VIALO association.

Los cursos de idiomas se reanudan la semana del 25 de septiembre. Venga a aprender italiano, español y/o inglés. Las clases se impartirán todas las semanas hasta junio de 2024. Información e inscripciones en la asociación VIALO.

Die Sprachkurse beginnen wieder in der Woche vom 25. September. Kommen Sie vorbei und entdecken und lernen Sie Italienisch, Spanisch und/oder Englisch. Die Kurse finden jede Woche bis Juni 2024 statt. Informationen und Anmeldung bei der Vereinigung VIALO.

Mise à jour le 2023-09-14 par OT Porte Océane du Limousin