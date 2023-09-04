Cours de Taï-Chi-Chuan et Chi-Kong Centre Administratif Martial Pascaud Saint-Junien, 4 septembre 2023, Saint-Junien.

Saint-Junien,Haute-Vienne

Venez découvrir un sport bien être: L’association propose la pratique des arts martiaux internes : Taï-chi-chuan – Chi-Kong (action de l’énergie dans le corps). Les disciplines sont accessibles à tous et ne nécessitent aucune aptitude physique particulière. Cours le lundi et mardi soir. Renseignements par téléphone..

2023-09-04 fin : 2023-09-04 23:00:00. .

Centre Administratif Martial Pascaud

Saint-Junien 87200 Haute-Vienne Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Come and discover a wellness sport: The association proposes the practice of internal martial arts: Taï-chi-chuan – Chi-Kong (action of energy in the body). The disciplines are accessible to all and require no particular physical aptitude. Classes on Monday and Tuesday evenings. Information by telephone.

Venga a descubrir un deporte de bienestar: La asociación propone la práctica de artes marciales internas: Taï-chi-chuan – Chi-Kong (acción de la energía en el cuerpo). Las disciplinas son accesibles a todos y no requieren ninguna aptitud física particular. Clases los lunes y martes por la tarde. Información por teléfono.

Entdecken Sie einen Sport zum Wohlfühlen: Der Verein bietet die Ausübung innerer Kampfkünste an: Tai-Chi-Chuan – Chi-Kong (Wirkung der Energie im Körper). Die Disziplinen sind für alle zugänglich und erfordern keine besonderen körperlichen Fähigkeiten. Kurse montags und dienstags abends. Telefonische Auskunft.

Mise à jour le 2023-09-11 par OT Porte Océane du Limousin