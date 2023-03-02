Science Talks training for Faculty CentraleSupélec, 2 mars 2023, Gif-sur-Yvette.

Science Talks training for Faculty 2 – 23 mars, les jeudis CentraleSupélec

sur inscription / registration needed

Science Talks is a workshop dedicated to scientific and societal topics. In a convivial and safe environment, practice speaking and debating in English about a variety of topics.

CentraleSupélec 8 rue Joliot-Curie 91190 Gif-sur-Yvette Campus Urbain de Paris-Saclay Gif-sur-Yvette 91190 Essonne Île-de-France [{“link”: “https://www.universite-paris-saclay.fr/recherche/services-aux-chercheurs/academic-writing-center”}]

Science Talks is a 6-hour workshop dedicated to scientific and societal topics. In a convivial and safe environment, practice speaking and debating in English about a variety of topics in the scientific domain.

Science Talks gives participants the opportunity to practice and improve their English when talking about science in a relaxed environment. They will acquire the skills necessary to feel totally at ease when addressing someone in English either to discuss either their own or another science field in general.

Training dates and meeting time: 2,9,16 and 23 March from 14:00 to 15:30. It’s an in-person training.

This training is reserved for permanent researchers of Université Paris-Saclay.

To register to this training please use this email address: awc-registrations@centralesupelec.fr.

This course is run by the Academic Writing Center



Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2023-03-02T14:00:00+01:00

2023-03-23T15:30:00+01:00

AWC