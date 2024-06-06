Marche commémorative Cent 79 Saint-Aubin-sur-Mer, 6 juin 2024 14:00, Saint-Aubin-sur-Mer.

Marche de Saint-Aubin-sur-Mer à Tailleville qui retrace le parcours du North shore Regiment de Barthust. Les saint-aubinais tracent un chemin mémoriel. Après avoir débarqué sur Juno Beach et libéré Saint-Aubin-sur-Mer au matin du 6 juin 1944, le North Shore (New Brunswwick) Regiment, commandé par le Lieutenant Colonel Buell, progresse à l’intérieur des terres. En début d’après midi, la compagnie C du major Daughney avance à travers champs lorsque les canadiens font face à une résistance des allemands à Tailleville. Au soir, les trois compagnies du North Shore compte 34 tués et 90 blessés.

Prévoir de bonnes chaussures de marche et un vêtement de pluie..

Vendredi 2024-06-06 14:00:00 fin : 2024-10-15 16:30:00. .

March from Saint-Aubin-sur-Mer to Tailleville, retracing the route of Barthust’s North Shore Regiment. The people of Saint-Aubin trace a path of remembrance. After landing on Juno Beach and liberating Saint-Aubin-sur-Mer on the morning of June 6, 1944, the North Shore (New Brunswwick) Regiment, commanded by Lieutenant Colonel Buell, advanced inland. In the early afternoon, Major Daughney?s Company C was advancing across fields when the Canadians encountered German resistance at Tailleville. By evening, the three North Shore companies had 34 killed and 90 wounded.

Bring good walking shoes and rain gear.

Marcha de Saint-Aubin-sur-Mer a Tailleville, siguiendo la ruta del Regimiento de la Costa Norte de Barthust. Los habitantes de Saint-Aubin trazan un camino de recuerdo. Tras desembarcar en Juno Beach y liberar Saint-Aubin-sur-Mer en la mañana del 6 de junio de 1944, el Regimiento de la Costa Norte (New Brunswwick), al mando del teniente coronel Buell, avanzó hacia el interior. A primera hora de la tarde, la compañía C del comandante Daughney avanzó campo a través cuando los canadienses encontraron resistencia alemana en Tailleville. Por la noche, las tres compañías del North Shore tenían 34 muertos y 90 heridos.

Lleve buen calzado para caminar y ropa de lluvia.

Marsch von Saint-Aubin-sur-Mer nach Tailleville, der den Weg des North shore Regiment von Barthust nachzeichnet. Die Bewohner von Saint-Aubin ziehen einen Erinnerungspfad. Nach der Landung am Juno Beach und der Befreiung von Saint-Aubin-sur-Mer am Morgen des 6. Juni 1944 rückte das North Shore (New Brunswwick) Regiment unter dem Kommando von Lieutenant Colonel Buell weiter ins Landesinnere vor. Am frühen Nachmittag drang die C-Kompanie von Major Daughney über die Felder vor, als die Kanadier bei Tailleville auf deutschen Widerstand stießen. Am Abend hatten die drei Kompanien des North Shore 34 Tote und 90 Verwundete zu beklagen.

Sie sollten gute Wanderschuhe und Regenkleidung mitbringen.

