Fear Factory + Butcher Babies + Ignea – Tournée LE ROCHER DE PALMER, 14 novembre 2023, CENON.

Fear Factory + Butcher Babies + Ignea – Tournée LE ROCHER DE PALMER. Un spectacle à la date du 2023-11-14 à 19:30 (2023-11-07 au ). Tarif : 37.5 à 37.5 euros.

Don’t miss this unique chance to experience Fear Factory at Rockhal, along with Butcher Babies and IGNEA, in a night of intense performances and boundary-pushing music. Remember, the magic of live music isn’t just hearing it – it’s experiencing it! Headlining this electrifying event is Fear Factory, the legendary industrial metal pioneers renowned for their transformative lyrics, aggressive sounds, and powerful live performances. Joining Fear Factory with their raw energy, ruthless riffs, and commanding stage presence, the special guests of the night, Butcher Babies, promise an exhilarating performance. Kicking off the Fear Factory Rockhal concert is the fast-rising Ukrainian band, IGNEA. Fresh from releasing their latest album, “Dreams of Lands Unseen”, IGNEA brings a captivating blend of melodic metal and compelling storytelling to the stage. Their performance will set the perfect tone for a night dedicated to celebrating the power of live metal music. Butcher Babies, Fear Factory

LE ROCHER DE PALMER CENON 1 RUE ARISTIDE BRIAND Gironde

