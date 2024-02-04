DIMANCHE DU PATRIMOINE : LE FUTUR DE CELLES AU LAC DU SALAGOU Celles, 3 décembre 2023, Celles.

Celles,Hérault

Murielle vous initiera à la lecture de ce paysage singulier et Vincent, nouvel habitant et 1er adjoint , vous présentera les actualités du projet de cette commune atypique..

2024-02-04 14:30:00 fin : 2024-02-04 16:30:00. EUR.

Celles 34700 Hérault Occitanie



Murielle will introduce you to this singular landscape, and Vincent, new resident and 1st deputy, will give you the latest news on the project for this atypical commune.

Murielle le presentará este paisaje único y Vincent, nuevo residente y 1er diputado, le pondrá al día sobre el proyecto de este municipio atípico.

Murielle wird Sie in die Lektüre dieser einzigartigen Landschaft einführen und Vincent, neuer Einwohner und 1. Stellvertreter , wird Ihnen die Neuigkeiten über das Projekt dieser atypischen Gemeinde vorstellen.

