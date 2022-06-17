Célébrons les Producteurs de chez nous au Hyper U de Parthenay Hyper U Parthenay Parthenay Catégories d’évènement: Deux-Sèvres

Parthenay

Célébrons les Producteurs de chez nous au Hyper U de Parthenay Hyper U Parthenay, 17 juin 2022, Parthenay. Célébrons les Producteurs de chez nous au Hyper U de Parthenay

Hyper U Parthenay, le vendredi 17 juin à 10:30

Venez visiter la fromagerie Les Fromagines d’Amailloux et rencontrer Valérie MILLET le vendredi 17 juin à 10h30 au 1 lieu dit La Roche, 79350 Amailloux Inscription au rayon fromage de votre Hyper U Parthenay!

Accès libre

Visite de la fromagerie “Les Fromagines” à Amailloux Hyper U Parthenay 1 avenue francois mitterrand, Parthenay Parthenay Deux-Sèvres

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2022-06-17T10:30:00 2022-06-17T12:00:00

Détails Catégories d’évènement: Deux-Sèvres, Parthenay Autres Lieu Hyper U Parthenay Adresse 1 avenue francois mitterrand, Parthenay Ville Parthenay lieuville Hyper U Parthenay Parthenay Departement Deux-Sèvres

Hyper U Parthenay Parthenay Deux-Sèvres https://www.unidivers.fr/agenda/categorie/parthenay/

Célébrons les Producteurs de chez nous au Hyper U de Parthenay Hyper U Parthenay 2022-06-17 was last modified: by Célébrons les Producteurs de chez nous au Hyper U de Parthenay Hyper U Parthenay Hyper U Parthenay 17 juin 2022 Hyper U Parthenay Parthenay Parthenay

Parthenay Deux-Sèvres