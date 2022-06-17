Célébrons les Producteurs de chez nous au Hyper U de Parthenay Hyper U Parthenay Parthenay
Hyper U Parthenay, le vendredi 17 juin à 10:30
Venez visiter la fromagerie Les Fromagines d’Amailloux et rencontrer Valérie MILLET le vendredi 17 juin à 10h30 au 1 lieu dit La Roche, 79350 Amailloux Inscription au rayon fromage de votre Hyper U Parthenay!
Accès libre
Visite de la fromagerie “Les Fromagines” à Amailloux
Hyper U Parthenay 1 avenue francois mitterrand, Parthenay Parthenay Deux-Sèvres
2022-06-17T10:30:00 2022-06-17T12:00:00