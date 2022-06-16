Célébrons les Producteurs de chez nous à l’Hyper U de Châteaugiron Hyper U Chateaugiron Châteaugiron
Célébrons les Producteurs de chez nous à l’Hyper U de Châteaugiron Hyper U Chateaugiron, 16 juin 2022, Châteaugiron.
Célébrons les Producteurs de chez nous à l’Hyper U de Châteaugiron
Hyper U Chateaugiron, le jeudi 16 juin à 10:00
Jeudi 16 Juin, rencontrez Le fournisseur AGNOCEAN, viande de mouton LABEL ROUGE, ainsi que notre producteur local de Lapins “La ferme du Clos Vieuville” de la commune d’ERBRÉE dans le 35
Accès libre
Présence de producteurs d’Agneau et Lapins
Hyper U Chateaugiron Centre commercial univer, Châteaugiron Châteaugiron Châteaugiron Ille-et-Vilaine
Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
2022-06-16T10:00:00 2022-06-16T18:00:00