Jeudi 16 Juin, rencontrez Le fournisseur AGNOCEAN, viande de mouton LABEL ROUGE, ainsi que notre producteur local de Lapins “La ferme du Clos Vieuville” de la commune d’ERBRÉE dans le 35

Accès libre

