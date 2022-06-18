Célébrons les Producteurs de chez nous à Hyper U de Chantonnay Hyper U Chantonnay Chantonnay
Célébrons les Producteurs de chez nous à Hyper U de Chantonnay Hyper U Chantonnay, 18 juin 2022, Chantonnay.
Célébrons les Producteurs de chez nous à Hyper U de Chantonnay
Hyper U Chantonnay, le samedi 18 juin à 10:00
Accès libre
Animation et dégustation de Veau Bleu Blanc Coeur “Le veau de nos éleveurs”
Hyper U Chantonnay 45 avenue georges clémenceau, Chantonnay Chantonnay Vendée
Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
2022-06-18T10:00:00 2022-06-18T13:00:00