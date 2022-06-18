Célébrons les Producteurs de chez nous à Hyper U de Chantonnay Hyper U Chantonnay Chantonnay Catégories d’évènement: Chantonnay

Vendée

Célébrons les Producteurs de chez nous à Hyper U de Chantonnay Hyper U Chantonnay, 18 juin 2022, Chantonnay. Célébrons les Producteurs de chez nous à Hyper U de Chantonnay

Hyper U Chantonnay, le samedi 18 juin à 10:00 Accès libre

Animation et dégustation de Veau Bleu Blanc Coeur “Le veau de nos éleveurs” Hyper U Chantonnay 45 avenue georges clémenceau, Chantonnay Chantonnay Vendée

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2022-06-18T10:00:00 2022-06-18T13:00:00

Détails Catégories d’évènement: Chantonnay, Vendée Autres Lieu Hyper U Chantonnay Adresse 45 avenue georges clémenceau, Chantonnay Ville Chantonnay lieuville Hyper U Chantonnay Chantonnay Departement Vendée

Hyper U Chantonnay Chantonnay Vendée https://www.unidivers.fr/agenda/categorie/chantonnay/

Célébrons les Producteurs de chez nous à Hyper U de Chantonnay Hyper U Chantonnay 2022-06-18 was last modified: by Célébrons les Producteurs de chez nous à Hyper U de Chantonnay Hyper U Chantonnay Hyper U Chantonnay 18 juin 2022 Chantonnay Hyper U Chantonnay Chantonnay

Chantonnay Vendée