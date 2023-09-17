Journées du Patrimoine, » Les monuments en visite guidée : le Château de Ceint d’Eau » Ceint d’Eau Figeac, 17 septembre 2023, Figeac.

Figeac,Lot

Le temps d’un week-end, Figeac vous invite à découvrir son patrimoine. Certains monuments le temps d’une visite guidée vous ouvrent leurs portes : le Château De Ceint-D’eau.

Un château fondé au XVIe siècle, agrandi au début du XXe et récemment réhabilité.

Ce programme de visites et d’animations vous est proposé par le service du patrimoine de Figeac et Grand-Figeac, Pays d’art et d’histoire..

For a weekend, Figeac invites you to discover its heritage. Some monuments open their doors for a guided tour: the Château De Ceint-D’eau.

A castle founded in the 16th century, enlarged at the beginning of the 20th century and recently renovated.

This program of visits and animations is proposed by the heritage department of Figeac and Grand-Figeac, Pays d’art et d’histoire.

Durante un fin de semana, Figeac le invita a descubrir su patrimonio. Algunos monumentos le abren sus puertas para una visita guiada: el Château De Ceint-D’eau.

Un castillo fundado en el siglo XVI, ampliado a principios del siglo XX y recientemente renovado.

Este programa de visitas y actividades es ofrecido por el departamento de patrimonio de Figeac y Grand-Figeac, Pays d’art et d’histoire.

An einem Wochenende lädt Sie Figeac ein, sein Kulturerbe zu entdecken. Einige Denkmäler öffnen Ihnen für die Dauer einer Führung ihre Türen: das Château De Ceint-D’eau.

Ein im 16. Jahrhundert gegründetes Schloss, das Anfang des 20. Jahrhunderts erweitert und kürzlich saniert wurde.

Dieses Besichtigungs- und Veranstaltungsprogramm wird Ihnen von der Abteilung für Kulturerbe von Figeac und Grand-Figeac, Pays d’art et d’histoire, angeboten.

