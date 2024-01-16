Cédric Chauveau Trio 38Riv Jazz Club Paris, 16 janvier 2024, Paris.

Le mardi 16 janvier 2024

de 21h30 à 22h30

de 19h30 à 20h30

.Tout public. payant

Tarif en ligne : 17 à 22€

Tarif sur place : 20 à 25€

Jazz standards et compositions — Second album « When Mosquitoes Buzz »

Le répertoire du trio s’articule autour de compositions originales du pianiste et de standards librement réarrangés. Le trio laisse une grande place à la personnalité de chacun et aux interactions qui rendent la musique vivante et intuitive, et incitent à une prise de risque permanente, dans un jazz imprégné de blues et de swing.

Le second album intitulé « When Mosquitoes buzz » sortira début 2024.

Cédric Chauveau : piano

Nicola Sabato : contrebasse

Mourad Benhammou : batterie

38Riv Jazz Club 38 rue de rivoli 75004 Paris

38Riv Jazz Club 38 rue de rivoli 75004 Paris

Contact : https://billetterie.38riv.com/ +33954273661 contact@38riv.com

38riv