Le mardi 16 janvier 2024
de 21h30 à 22h30
de 19h30 à 20h30
.Tout public. payant
Tarif en ligne : 17 à 22€
Tarif sur place : 20 à 25€
Jazz standards et compositions — Second album « When Mosquitoes Buzz »
Le répertoire du trio s’articule autour de compositions originales du pianiste et de standards librement réarrangés. Le trio laisse une grande place à la personnalité de chacun et aux interactions qui rendent la musique vivante et intuitive, et incitent à une prise de risque permanente, dans un jazz imprégné de blues et de swing.
Le second album intitulé « When Mosquitoes buzz » sortira début 2024.
Cédric Chauveau : piano
Nicola Sabato : contrebasse
Mourad Benhammou : batterie
38Riv Jazz Club 38 rue de rivoli 75004 Paris
