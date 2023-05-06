OUVERTURE DES FESTIVITÉS Cébazan
OUVERTURE DES FESTIVITÉS, 6 mai 2023, Cébazan.
19h : Apéritif festif
21h30 : Bal animé par DJ BEUP
Restauration sur place avec : Les créas de Pitissoune, Repas sur place ou à emporter, seiche à la setoise, poulet basquaise.
Animation proposée par Peña del Festaire..
Cébazan 34360 Hérault Occitanie
7pm : Festive aperitif
9:30 pm: Ball animated by DJ BEUP
Catering on the spot with : Les créas de Pitissoune, Meals on the spot or to take away, cuttlefish with setoise, chicken basquaise.
Animation proposed by Peña del Festaire.
19.00 h: Aperitivo festivo
21h30: Baile con DJ BEUP
Catering in situ con : Les créas de Pitissoune, Comidas in situ o para llevar, sepia con salsa setoise, pollo a la vasca.
Animación a cargo de la Peña del Festaire.
19 Uhr: Festlicher Aperitif
21.30 Uhr: Tanzveranstaltung mit DJ BEUP
Verpflegung vor Ort mit : Les créas de Pitissoune, Mahlzeiten vor Ort oder zum Mitnehmen, Tintenfisch à la Setoise, Hühnchen Basquaise.
Animation angeboten von Peña del Festaire.
