OUVERTURE DES FESTIVITÉS, 6 mai 2023, Cébazan.

19h : Apéritif festif

21h30 : Bal animé par DJ BEUP

Restauration sur place avec : Les créas de Pitissoune, Repas sur place ou à emporter, seiche à la setoise, poulet basquaise.

Animation proposée par Peña del Festaire..

2023-05-06 à ; fin : 2023-05-06 . .

Cébazan 34360 Hérault Occitanie



7pm : Festive aperitif

9:30 pm: Ball animated by DJ BEUP

Catering on the spot with : Les créas de Pitissoune, Meals on the spot or to take away, cuttlefish with setoise, chicken basquaise.

Animation proposed by Peña del Festaire.

19.00 h: Aperitivo festivo

21h30: Baile con DJ BEUP

Catering in situ con : Les créas de Pitissoune, Comidas in situ o para llevar, sepia con salsa setoise, pollo a la vasca.

Animación a cargo de la Peña del Festaire.

19 Uhr: Festlicher Aperitif

21.30 Uhr: Tanzveranstaltung mit DJ BEUP

Verpflegung vor Ort mit : Les créas de Pitissoune, Mahlzeiten vor Ort oder zum Mitnehmen, Tintenfisch à la Setoise, Hühnchen Basquaise.

Animation angeboten von Peña del Festaire.

Mise à jour le 2023-05-01 par OT DU CANAL DU MIDI AU ST-CHINIAN