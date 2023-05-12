NOSTROMO + INGRINA CCM John-Lennon, 12 mai 2023, Limoges.

NOSTROMO + INGRINA Vendredi 12 mai, 20h00 CCM John-Lennon

NOSTROMO groupe de Metalcore Suisse

Formé en 1996 , NOSTROMO émerge au milieu d’une scène Suisse bouillonante. Riffs précis, frappe de batterie surpuissante, basse calibrée, les instruments s’intégrent avec subtilité à un chant agressif .

La précision et la fureur de Nostromo quelque part entre Napalm Death et Meshuggah font mouche

Première partie : INGRINA ( post metal / France )

Tarifs : à partir de 17 € en loc. (point show, undersounds) / 20 € sur place

billetterie en ligne :

.francebillet

.fnac

(Organisé par Megablast Production et Execution Mgt)

Vidéo

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2023-05-12T20:00:00+02:00 – 2023-05-12T23:59:00+02:00

DR