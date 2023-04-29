WARM-UP TOUR – HELLFEST 2023 CCM John-Lennon, 29 avril 2023, Limoges.

WARM-UP TOUR – HELLFEST 2023 Samedi 29 avril, 19h30 CCM John-Lennon

Si tu ne viens pas au Hellfest, le Hellfest viendra à toi !

CCM John-Lennon 41 ter rue de Feytiat, 87000 Limoges Le Sablard Limoges 87000 Haute-Vienne Nouvelle-Aquitaine [{“link”: “https://www.francebillet.com/billet-sortie/acheter/hard-rock-metal-hellfest-warm-up-2023-manftgwk-lt.htm”}, {“data”: {“author”: “Sumerian Records”, “cache_age”: 86400, “description”: “Betraying The Martyrs // The Resilient // OUT NOWnniTunes: http://smarturl.it/TheResilient-ITnAmazon: http://smarturl.it/TheResilient-AMnGooglePlay: http://smarturl.it/TheResilient-GPnCD + Merch: http://smarturl.it/BTM-SumerianStorennDirected and edited by Igor Omodei – http://igoromodei.comnCamera operators : Maxime Pillet, William Vogenhauer, Guillaume Quincy and Igor OmodeinExtra gear : Alexandre Meddeb and Geoffrey Lu00e9vu00e8que, Guillaume Guyot nnOur crew members at Hellfest: Clu00e9ment Perault, Camille Bechet, Tim BickfordnnRecorded by Justin HillnMixed by Lucas D’angelonMastered by Ermin Hamidovic nnProudly Sponsored by: Schecter Guitars/ Skervesen Guitars / Orange Amplifiers / Lace Music Pick Ups / Darkglass Electronics / Joyo Electronics / Payson Strings / GruvGear / Monster Energy / Zildjian / Vater / Evans / Flibustier Parisnn–nnNEXT SHOWn6/17 – Paris, FR @ Trabendon–nnLYRICS // The Resilient nnAn assembly of atoms so tight, spectrum of colours so bright,nWe break the limits, we’ve felt the ground, now we touch the shy,n nUnbreakable, an assembly of atoms so tight,nUnbreakable, trembling with energy, with fire and light,n nYou may bend us, but will not break usnResistant, persistentnYou cannot end us, you will not take us,nWe are the resilient,n nThey try to break us down, but we stand strongnWe take the fall, we take the impactnThey’ll never break us down, now we stand strongnAbsorb the force, we bounce right backn nWarn nWe were built for destruction, the facts don’t lie, we were built for Destruction, nDrop us from the highest heights, just to watch us fall (watch us fall)nClimbing til the day we die, if we fall down we bounce right back Again,nWe were built for destruction, the facts don’t lie, we were built for Destruction, n nThey try to break us down, but we stand strong,nThey’ll never break us down, now we stand strong!nnThey try to break us down, but we stand strongnWe take the fall, we take the impactnThey’ll never break us down, now we stand strongnAbsorb the force, we bounce right backnn–nFOLLOW SUMERIAN: nhttp://sumerianrecords.comnhttp://facebook.com/sumerianrecordsnhttp://instagram.com/sumerianrecordsnhttp://twitter.com/sumerianrecordsnnFOLLOW BETRAYING THE MARTYRSnhttp://betrayingthemartyrs.comnhttps://www.facebook.com/WeAreBetrayingtheMartyrsnhttps://twitter.com/MartyrsTweetsnhttps://www.instagram.com/betrayingthemartyrs”, “type”: “video”, “title”: “BETRAYING THE MARTYRS – The Resilient (Official Music Video) – at Hellfest 2017”, “thumbnail_url”: “https://i.ytimg.com/vi/oIz1azLIuY4/maxresdefault.jpg”, “version”: “1.0”, “url”: “https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oIz1azLIuY4”, “thumbnail_height”: 720, “author_url”: “https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCAtlZO9a52JIhQRyXDRLaZQ”, “thumbnail_width”: 1280, “options”: {“_end”: {“label”: “End on”, “placeholder”: “ex.: 11, 1m10s”, “value”: “”}, “_start”: {“label”: “Start from”, “placeholder”: “ex.: 11, 1m10s”, “value”: “”}, “_cc_load_policy”: {“label”: “Closed captions”, “value”: false}, “click_to_play”: {“label”: “Hold load & play until clicked”, “value”: false}}, “html”: “



(Organisé par Execution Management) . francebillet Vidéo BTM Vidéo PCCC

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2023-04-29T19:30:00+02:00

2023-04-29T23:59:00+02:00 DR

Détails Catégories d’Évènement: Haute-Vienne, Limoges Autres Lieu CCM John-Lennon Adresse 41 ter rue de Feytiat, 87000 Limoges Le Sablard Ville Limoges lieuville CCM John-Lennon Limoges Departement Haute-Vienne

CCM John-Lennon Limoges Haute-Vienne https://www.unidivers.fr/agenda/categorie/limoges/

WARM-UP TOUR – HELLFEST 2023 CCM John-Lennon 2023-04-29 was last modified: by WARM-UP TOUR – HELLFEST 2023 CCM John-Lennon CCM John-Lennon 29 avril 2023 CCM John-Lennon Limoges Limoges

Limoges Haute-Vienne