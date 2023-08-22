- Cet évènement est passé
ATELIER MIEUX SE CONNAITRE POUR MIEUX SE FORMER ET CHOISIR UN METIER CCI17 Saint-Jean-d’Angély
A partir d’un questionnaire, on détermine le profil de chacun, les métiers qui pourraient correspondre. Comment trouver des informations sur ces métiers, tester, trouver une formation, un financement
CCI17 55 rue Michel Texier 17400 saint-jean d’angely Saint-Jean-d’Angély 17400 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine [{« type »: « email », « value »: « g.garraud@charente-maritime.cci.fr »}]
2023-08-22T09:30:00+02:00 – 2023-08-22T11:30:00+02:00
2023-12-12T09:30:00+01:00 – 2023-12-12T11:30:00+01:00