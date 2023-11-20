Initiation au lombricompostage CCAS Petit Quevilly Le Petit-Quevilly Catégories d’Évènement: Le Petit-Quevilly

Seine-Maritime Initiation au lombricompostage CCAS Petit Quevilly Le Petit-Quevilly, 20 novembre 2023, Le Petit-Quevilly. Initiation au lombricompostage Lundi 20 novembre, 13h30 CCAS Petit Quevilly Gratuit, sur inscription Mon P’tit Atelier de la Cop21 y participera avec :

• Un atelier d’initiation à la pratique du lombricompostage comprenant la fabrication d’un lombricomposteur animé par l’association Humussons nous !!!

Toutes les informations sur www.petit-quevilly.fr CCAS Petit Quevilly 26 rue Martial SPINNEWEBER Petit Quevilly Le Petit-Quevilly 76140

