Initiation au lombricompostage Lundi 20 novembre, 13h30 CCAS Petit Quevilly Gratuit, sur inscription
Mon P’tit Atelier de la Cop21 y participera avec :
• Un atelier d’initiation à la pratique du lombricompostage comprenant la fabrication d’un lombricomposteur animé par l’association Humussons nous !!!
Toutes les informations sur www.petit-quevilly.fr
CCAS Petit Quevilly 26 rue Martial SPINNEWEBER Petit Quevilly Le Petit-Quevilly 76140 Flaubert Seine-Maritime Normandie
Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
2023-11-20T13:30:00+01:00 – 2023-11-20T17:30:00+01:00
