PROJECTIONS FILMS CAZOULS Cazouls-lès-Béziers, 20 décembre 2023, Cazouls-lès-Béziers.

Cazouls-lès-Béziers,Hérault

Comment le Père Noël fait-il pour apporter tous les cadeaux, à tous les enfants du monde, en une seule nuit ?

Qui ne s’est jamais posé cette question ? Voici la réponse : il s’agit d’une opération secrète impliquant une technologie de pointe, soigneusement préparée dans une région secrète du pôle Nord… Pourtant, cette fois, un grain de sable va mettre la magie en danger. Un enfant a été oublié !.

2023-12-20 fin : 2023-12-20 . .

Cazouls-lès-Béziers 34370 Hérault Occitanie



How does Santa Claus manage to bring all the presents to all the children in the world in just one night?

Who hasn?t wondered? Here’s the answer: it’s a secret operation involving cutting-edge technology, carefully prepared in a secret region of the North Pole… This time, however, a grain of sand threatens the magic. A child has been forgotten!

¿Cómo consigue Papá Noel llevar todos los regalos a todos los niños del mundo en una sola noche?

¿Quién no se lo ha preguntado alguna vez? He aquí la respuesta: se trata de una operación secreta con tecnología punta, cuidadosamente preparada en una región secreta del Polo Norte… Pero esta vez, un grano de arena va a poner en peligro la magia. ¡Un niño se ha quedado atrás!

Wie schafft es der Weihnachtsmann, allen Kindern auf der Welt in einer einzigen Nacht alle Geschenke zu bringen?

Wer hat sich diese Frage nicht schon einmal gestellt? Hier ist die Antwort: Es ist eine geheime Operation mit modernster Technologie, die in einer geheimen Region am Nordpol sorgfältig vorbereitet wird… Doch dieses Mal bringt ein Sandkorn die Magie in Gefahr. Ein Kind wurde vergessen!

