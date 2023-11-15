PROJECTIONS FILMS CAZOULS Cazouls-lès-Béziers, 15 novembre 2023, Cazouls-lès-Béziers.

Cazouls-lès-Béziers,Hérault

Séance 10h00

Film animation / fantastique 2021

Synopsis : Il y a de cela fort longtemps, au royaume imaginaire de Kumandra, humains et dragons vivaient en harmonie. Mais un jour, une force maléfique s’abattit sur le royaume et les dragons se sacrifièrent pour sauver l’humanité..

2023-11-15 fin : 2023-11-15 . .

Cazouls-lès-Béziers 34370 Hérault Occitanie



Showing 10:00 am

Animation / fantasy 2021

Synopsis: Long ago, in the imaginary kingdom of Kumandra, humans and dragons lived in harmony. But one day, an evil force descended upon the kingdom, and the dragons sacrificed themselves to save humanity.

Proyección 10:00

Película de animación / fantasía 2021

Sinopsis: Hace mucho tiempo, en el reino imaginario de Kumandra, humanos y dragones vivían en armonía. Pero un día, una fuerza maligna descendió sobre el reino y los dragones se sacrificaron para salvar a la humanidad.

Sitzung 10:00

Animations-/Fantasyfilm 2021

Inhalt: Vor langer Zeit lebten Menschen und Drachen im imaginären Königreich Kumandra in Harmonie. Doch eines Tages wurde das Königreich von einer bösen Macht heimgesucht und die Drachen opferten sich, um die Menschheit zu retten.

Mise à jour le 2023-10-10 par OT LA DOMITIENNE