VISITE DE LA CAVE DE CAZOULS: LES VIGNERONS DU PAYS D’ENSÉRUNE Avenue Jean Jaurès, 17 juin 2023, Cazouls-lès-Béziers.

Découvrez les secrets de vinification et comment est élaboré le vin que vous dégustez, une visite ludique et originale vous attend à Cazouls, suivi d’une dégustation de nos cuvées.

On en profite pour chercher les Gouzous tout au long du parcours. Célèbre personnage du street artiste Jace qui nous a fait une magnifique fresque sur 700 m2, à découvrir à la fin de la visite..

2023-06-17 à ; fin : 2023-06-17 . EUR.

Avenue Jean Jaurès

Cazouls-lès-Béziers 34370 Hérault Occitanie



Discover the secrets of wine making and how the wine you taste is made. A fun and original visit awaits you in Cazouls, followed by a tasting of our wines.

We take the opportunity to look for the Gouzous all along the route. Famous character of the street artist Jace who made us a magnificent fresco on 700 m2, to discover at the end of the visit.

Descubra los secretos de la viticultura y cómo se elabora el vino que está degustando. Le espera una visita divertida y original en Cazouls, seguida de una degustación de nuestros vinos.

Aprovechamos para buscar a los Gouzous por el camino. El famoso personaje del artista callejero Jace que nos hizo un magnífico fresco sobre 700 m2, para descubrir al final de la visita.

Entdecken Sie die Geheimnisse der Weinherstellung und wie der Wein, den Sie probieren, hergestellt wird. In Cazouls erwartet Sie ein spielerischer und origineller Besuch, gefolgt von einer Verkostung unserer Cuvées.

Wir nutzen die Gelegenheit, um auf dem gesamten Rundgang nach den Gouzous Ausschau zu halten. Diese berühmte Figur des Street Artists Jace hat uns auf 700 m2 ein wunderschönes Fresko

Mise à jour le 2023-05-12 par OT LA DOMITIENNE