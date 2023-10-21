FASCINANT WEEK-END – BALADE VINS & SAVEURS À PIED Cazevieille, 21 octobre 2023, Cazevieille.

Cazevieille,Hérault

Partez à la découverte du Pic Saint-Loup et son sommet (658m) à la superbe vue panoramique à l’occasion d’une balade conviviale en petit groupe, avec une dégustation de 4 vins commentée par un guide spécialisé en œnologie. Un assortiment de produits du terroir accompagne cette dégustation à la tombée du jour. Un expert naturaliste vous décrit l’environnement traversé et la biodiversité locale..

2023-10-21 16:00:00 fin : 2023-10-21 19:30:00. EUR.

Cazevieille 34270 Hérault Occitanie



Discover the Pic Saint-Loup and its summit (658m) with its superb panoramic views on a friendly stroll in a small group, with a tasting of 4 wines commented by a guide specialized in ?nology. An assortment of local produce accompanies the tasting at dusk. An expert naturalist describes the environment and local biodiversity.

Descubra el Pic Saint-Loup y su cima (658 m) con sus magníficas vistas panorámicas en un agradable paseo en grupo reducido, con degustación de 4 vinos comentada por un guía especializado en ?nología. Un surtido de productos locales acompaña la degustación al atardecer. Un experto naturalista describirá el entorno y la biodiversidad local.

Entdecken Sie den Pic Saint-Loup und seinen Gipfel (658 m) mit seinem herrlichen Panoramablick bei einem gemütlichen Spaziergang in einer kleinen Gruppe mit einer Weinprobe von 4 Weinen, die von einem auf Weinbau spezialisierten Führer kommentiert wird. Eine Auswahl an regionalen Produkten begleitet diese Weinprobe bei Sonnenuntergang. Ein Naturwissenschaftler beschreibt Ihnen die Umgebung und die lokale Biodiversität.

Mise à jour le 2023-07-04 par OT DU GRAND PIC ST LOUP