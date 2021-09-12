Caves ouvertes – Champagne Moët & Chandon Épernay, 12 septembre 2021, Épernay.

Caves ouvertes – Champagne Moët & Chandon 2021-09-12 – 2021-09-12 Champagne Moët & Chandon 20 Avenue de Champagne

Épernay Marne Épernay

Entrez au cœur de la Maison Moët & Chandon, laissez-vous guider dans le dédale des galeries où naît l’effervescence. Initiation ou redécouverte, le Moët Impérial, créé en 1869, vous ouvrira les portes du style unique Moët & Chandon.

Visite des caves et dégustation d’une flûte.

Enter the heart of our House, Moët & Chandon and let us take you on a journey in the myriad of our galleries where the bubbles come to life. Be it your first experience or rediscovering, the Moët Impérial, created in 1869, will lead you into the world of Moët & Chandon’s unique style.

Visit the cellars and partake in a glass : 1h15

visites@moet.fr +33 3 26 51 20 20 http://www.moet.com/

