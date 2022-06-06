Caves ouvertes – Champagne Gabriel BOUTET Cumières, 6 juin 2022, Cumières.

Caves ouvertes – Champagne Gabriel BOUTET Champagne Gabriel Boutet 40 Rue Paul Louis Lucas Cumières

2022-06-06 10:30:00 – 2022-06-06 18:00:00

Cumières Marne Cumières

Visite du vignoble, des caves. Présentation des outils. Dégorgement à la volée. Dégustation comparative & Atelier botanique.

Départs des visites : 10:30, 14:30, 16:00.

Visit of the vineyard and the cellars. Presentation of the tools. Demonstration of disorgement by hand.

lucmillet.champagne@wanadoo.fr http://www.champagne-gabriel-boutet.fr/

Champagne Gabriel Boutet 40 Rue Paul Louis Lucas Cumières

