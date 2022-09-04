Caves ouvertes – Champagne Andrieux Lefort Champillon Champillon Catégories d’évènement: 51160

Champillon 51160 Visite de la coopérative et du pressoir en bois. Démonstration de sabrage.

Point de vue sur la Vallée de la Marne. Visit of the cooperative and the wooden wine-press. Demonstration of sabrage. champagneandrieux.lerfort@gmail.com +33 3 26 59 46 55 http://www.champagne-andrieux-champillon.fr/ Champagne Andrieux-Lefort 9 Rue des Geneves Champillon

