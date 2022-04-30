Caves Ouvertes – Champagne Alain VESSELLE Bouzy, 30 avril 2022, Bouzy.

Caves Ouvertes – Champagne Alain VESSELLE Champagne Alain VESSELLE 15 rue de Louvois Bouzy

2022-04-30 – 2022-04-30 Champagne Alain VESSELLE 15 rue de Louvois

Bouzy Marne Bouzy

Champagne Alain Vesselle, maison familiale, vous propose un parcours authentique à travers sa vigne et son site de production qui comprend une visite du pressoir, de la cuverie et de ses caves avec ses installations automatisées. Votre visite sera suivie d’une dégustation commentée de votre choix.

Départs des visites : 10:30; 14:30;

Alain Vesselle, independant and family Champagne House, proposes you an authentic tour through its vineyard and its production site that includes visit of the press, vat room, champagne cellars, riddling racks and gyropalettes… Your tour will be followed by a commented tasting of Alain Vesselle champagnes of your choice.

contact@champagne-alainvesselle.fr +33 3 26 57 00 88 http://www.champagne-alainvesselle.fr/

Champagne Alain VESSELLE 15 rue de Louvois Bouzy

dernière mise à jour : 2022-04-15 par