On mondays and thursdays during the summer you can visit the Rochefort cave at 11:30am and the Margot cave at 12:15pm.
40min per cave, Regular fee
Margot : Family, 3 years old+
Rochefort : Family, 6 years old+
Online booking and payment. https://grottes-musee-de-saulges.tickeasy.com/
Good shoes and warm clothes are recommended.
These tours in the prehistoric caves of Saulges are specifically reserved for English-speaking visitors.
saulges@coevrons.fr +33 2 43 90 51 30 https://grottes-musee-de-saulges.tickeasy.com/
