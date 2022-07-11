CAVE TOURS IN ENGLISH Thorigné-en-Charnie, 11 juillet 2022, Thorigné-en-Charnie.

CAVE TOURS IN ENGLISH Musée de Préhistoire 650 chemin de la Roche Brault Thorigné-en-Charnie

2022-07-11 – 2022-07-11 Musée de Préhistoire 650 chemin de la Roche Brault

Thorigné-en-Charnie Mayenne

On mondays and thursdays during the summer you can visit the Rochefort cave at 11:30am and the Margot cave at 12:15pm.

40min per cave, Regular fee

Margot : Family, 3 years old+

Rochefort : Family, 6 years old+

Online booking and payment. https://grottes-musee-de-saulges.tickeasy.com/

Good shoes and warm clothes are recommended.

These tours in the prehistoric caves of Saulges are specifically reserved for English-speaking visitors.

saulges@coevrons.fr +33 2 43 90 51 30 https://grottes-musee-de-saulges.tickeasy.com/

Musée de Préhistoire 650 chemin de la Roche Brault Thorigné-en-Charnie

