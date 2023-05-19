The JACK « Tribute AC DC» et Entertain Us « Tribute NIRVANA » Rte de Saint-Lambert, 19 mai 2023, Cauville.

The JACK « Tribute AC DC»

The JACK rendent hommage aux légendaires AC/DC, comme eux, ils n’ont pas de frontières, pas de limites, sauf peut-être celles de l’enfer ! Et encore?

L’immense BE SCOTT illumine tout le show de son étonnant charisme,

sa démarche scénique si particulière, et bien sûr son inimitable voix, UNE SOIREE ARROSEE ET D’ABUS EN TOUS GENRES !!

Entertain Us « Tribute NIRVANA »

Interprétation ultra fidèle des morceaux originaux, tant dans le jeu que dans le visuel.

Pour couronner le tout ENTERTAIN US va piocher dans tous les albums, sans oublier Bleach, plus quelques inédits.

L’esprit de Nirvana est bel et bien là..

2023-05-19 à 20:00:00 ; fin : 2023-05-19 . .

Rte de Saint-Lambert

Cauville 14770 Calvados Normandie



The JACK » Tribute AC DC

The JACK pay tribute to the legendary AC/DC, like them, they have no boundaries, no limits, except maybe those of hell! And yet?

The immense BE SCOTT illuminates the whole show with his amazing charisma,

his particular stage walk, and of course his inimitable voice, AN EVENING OF ARROSE AND ABUSE OF ALL KINDS!

Entertain Us » Tribute NIRVANA

Ultra faithful interpretation of the original songs, both in the game and in the visual.

To top it all off, ENTERTAIN US is going to pick from all the albums, not forgetting Bleach, plus a few unreleased ones.

The spirit of Nirvana is well and truly there.

The JACK » Tributo AC DC

The JACK rinden tributo a los legendarios AC/DC, como ellos, no tienen fronteras, ni límites, ¡excepto quizás los del infierno! ¿Y sin embargo?

El inmenso BE SCOTT ilumina todo el espectáculo con su increíble carisma,

su particular forma de caminar por el escenario, y por supuesto su inimitable voz, ¡UNA NOCHE DE ARROZ Y ABUSO DE TODO TIPO!

Entretenimiento » Tributo NIRVANA

Interpretación ultra fiel de las canciones originales, tanto en la forma de tocar como en los visuales.

Para colmo, ENTERTAIN US va a escoger de todos los álbumes, sin olvidar Bleach, además de algunos inéditos.

Sin duda, el espíritu de Nirvana está presente.

The JACK » Tribute AC DC »

The JACK sind eine Hommage an die legendären AC/DC. Wie diese kennen sie keine Grenzen, keine Begrenzungen, außer vielleicht die der Hölle! Und noch mehr?

Der riesige BE SCOTT erleuchtet die ganze Show mit seinem erstaunlichen Charisma,

ein Abend mit viel Spaß und Missbrauch aller Art!

Entertain Us » Tribute NIRVANA »

Eine ultragetreue Interpretation der Originalstücke, sowohl im Spiel als auch in der visuellen Darstellung.

Um dem Ganzen noch die Krone aufzusetzen, zieht ENTERTAIN US alle Alben heran, nicht zu vergessen Bleach, sowie einige unveröffentlichte Stücke.

Der Geist von Nirvana ist da.

