Point rencontre CAUTERETS, 29 août 2023, Cauterets.

Les gardes-moniteurs du Parc National partageront avec vous leurs savoirs et connaissances. L’occasion pour vous de découvrir leur métier et d’aiguiser votre curiosité quant aux patrimoines naturels, culturels et paysagers du Parc National des Pyrénées.

Le rendez-vous du point rencontre sera matérialisé par un panneau Parc national à proximité du refuge du Clot (annulation en cas d’intempéries).

Renseignements au 05 62 92 52 56

Animation gratuite.

2023-08-29 à 10:00:00 ; fin : 2023-08-29 12:00:00. .

CAUTERETS Refuge du Clot

Cauterets 65110 Hautes-Pyrénées Occitanie



The National Park rangers will share their knowledge with you. This is an opportunity for you to discover their job and to whet your curiosity about the natural, cultural and landscape heritage of the Pyrenean National Park.

The meeting point will be marked with a National Park sign near the Clot refuge (cancellation in case of bad weather).

Information at 05 62 92 52 56

Free animation

Los guardas del Parque Nacional compartirán sus conocimientos con usted. Esta es una oportunidad para descubrir su trabajo y despertar su curiosidad por el patrimonio natural, cultural y paisajístico del Parque Nacional de los Pirineos.

El punto de encuentro estará señalizado con un cartel del Parque Nacional cerca del refugio del Clot (anulación en caso de mal tiempo).

Información en el 05 62 92 52 56

Animación gratuita

Die Parkwächter des Nationalparks werden ihr Wissen und ihre Kenntnisse mit Ihnen teilen. Sie haben die Gelegenheit, ihren Beruf kennenzulernen und Ihre Neugierde auf das natürliche, kulturelle und landschaftliche Erbe des Pyrenäen-Nationalparks zu wecken.

Der Treffpunkt wird durch ein Nationalpark-Schild in der Nähe der Clot-Hütte markiert (bei schlechtem Wetter wird er abgesagt).

Informationen unter 05 62 92 52 56

Kostenlose Animation

Mise à jour le 2023-05-10 par Parc National des Pyrénées|CDT65