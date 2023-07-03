Instants CAUTERETS, 3 juillet 2023, Cauterets.

Garde au Parc national des Pyrénées, Flavien Luc a suivi longuement la silhouette du gypaète, jusqu’à réaliser aujourd’hui une exposition qui lui est consacrée.

« Dans cette montagne qui constitue un théâtre naturel grandiose, le spectateur que je suis doit savoir devenir inexistant pour les timides acteurs des lieux ». Flavien Luc.

2023-07-03 à ; fin : 2023-07-31 . .

CAUTERETS Place de la Gare

Cauterets 65110 Hautes-Pyrénées Occitanie



Guard at the Pyrenees National Park, Flavien Luc has followed the silhouette of the lammergeier for a long time, until he realized today an exhibition dedicated to him.

« In this mountain which constitutes a grandiose natural theater, the spectator that I am must know how to become non-existent for the shy actors of the place ». Flavien Luc

Como guarda del Parque Nacional de los Pirineos, Flavien Luc ha seguido durante mucho tiempo la silueta del quebrantahuesos, hasta crear una exposición dedicada a él.

« En esta montaña que constituye un grandioso teatro natural, el espectador que soy debe saber hacerse inexistente para los tímidos actores del lugar ». Flavien Luc

Flavien Luc, der im Nationalpark der Pyrenäen als Parkwächter tätig ist, hat die Silhouette des Bartgeiers lange verfolgt und nun eine Ausstellung zu diesem Tier zusammengestellt.

« In diesem Gebirge, das ein grandioses Naturtheater darstellt, muss ich als Betrachter wissen, wie ich mich für die schüchternen Akteure des Ortes unscheinbar machen kann. Flavien Luc

Mise à jour le 2023-05-10 par Parc National des Pyrénées|CDT65