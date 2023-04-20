Stage de Cirque (1 journée) CAUTERETS, 20 avril 2023, Cauterets.

Découverte, initiation et perfectionnement aux arts du cirque

Entre dans le monde merveilleux du cirque en pratiquant la jonglerie, l’équilibre sur objet et la voltige. Tout est prévu pour choisir ton instrument préféré (diabolo, balles, assiette chinoise, échasses, boule, monocycle, trapèze fixe, tissu aérien…). Débutant ou chevronné, tu t’entraîneras ton rythme et sans danger.

Horaire :

Matin de 9h30 à 12 h

Après-midi de 13h30 à 16 h

Locaux et Accueil : Salle des « Pas Perdu » – 1 er étage à coté du Cinéma – Esplanade des Œufs 65110 Cauterets à partir de 9 h15. (Garderie organisée sur le temps de midi)

Tarif : 20 € pour une journée

Ce stage sera marqué d’un temps fort par une présentation en fin de journée

Inscription et informations :

Par e-mail : cirkenvalet@gmail.com

Par téléphone au 06 45 92 00 68 ou par plateforme d’inscription (carte bancaire) : http://ow.ly/g0LI50Naw3a

www.cirkenvalet.fr.

2023-04-20 à 09:30:00 ; fin : 2023-04-20 16:00:00. .

CAUTERETS Esplanade des Oeufs

Cauterets 65110 Hautes-Pyrénées Occitanie



Discovery, initiation and improvement of circus arts

Enter the wonderful world of the circus by practicing juggling, balancing on objects and acrobatics. Everything is provided for you to choose your favorite instrument (diabolo, balls, Chinese plate, stilts, ball, unicycle, fixed trapeze, aerial fabric?) Whether you are a beginner or an expert, you will train at your own pace and without danger.

Schedule :

Morning from 9:30 am to 12 pm

Afternoon from 1:30 pm to 4 pm

Premises and Reception : « Pas Perdu » room ? 1st floor next to the Cinema ? Esplanade des ?ufs 65110 Cauterets from 9:15 am. (Daycare is organized during lunch time)

Price : 20 ? for one day

This training course will be marked by a strong time by a presentation at the end of the day

Registration and information :

By e-mail : cirkenvalet@gmail.com

By phone at 06 45 92 00 68 or by registration platform (credit card) : http://ow.ly/g0LI50Naw3a

www.cirkenvalet.fr

Descubrimiento, iniciación y perfeccionamiento de las artes circenses

Adéntrate en el maravilloso mundo del circo practicando malabares, equilibrios sobre objetos y acrobacias. Todo está previsto para que elijas tu instrumento preferido (diábolo, bolas, plato chino, zancos, pelota, monociclo, trapecio fijo, tela aérea, etc.). Tanto si es principiante como si ya tiene experiencia, se entrenará a su ritmo y sin peligro.

Horario :

Mañana de 9h30 a 12h00

Tarde de 13h30 a 16h00

Locales y recepción: Sala « Pas Perdu » ? 1er piso junto al cine ? Esplanade des ?ufs 65110 Cauterets a partir de las 9.15 h. (Guardería organizada al mediodía)

Precio: 20€ por un día

Este curso estará marcado por una presentación al final del día

Inscripción e información:

Por correo electrónico: cirkenvalet@gmail.com

Por teléfono al 06 45 92 00 68 o por plataforma de inscripción (tarjeta de crédito): http://ow.ly/g0LI50Naw3a

www.cirkenvalet.fr

Entdeckung, Einführung und Perfektionierung der Zirkuskünste

Tritt ein in die wunderbare Welt des Zirkus und übe dich im Jonglieren, Balancieren auf Gegenständen und im Voltigieren. Es ist alles vorhanden, um dein Lieblingsinstrument auszuwählen (Diabolo, Bälle, chinesischer Teller, Stelzen, Kugel, Einrad, festes Trapez, Lufttuch usw.). Ob Anfänger oder Fortgeschrittener, du kannst in deinem eigenen Rhythmus und ohne Gefahr trainieren.

Stundenplan:

Morgens von 9:30 bis 12:00 Uhr

Nachmittags von 13.30 bis 16 Uhr

Räumlichkeiten und Empfang: Salle des « Pas Perdu » ? 1. Stock neben dem Kino ? Esplanade des ?ufs 65110 Cauterets ab 9:15 Uhr. (Kinderbetreuung während der Mittagszeit)

Preis: 20 ? für einen Tag

Dieser Workshop wird durch eine Präsentation am Ende des Tages zu einem Höhepunkt

Anmeldung und Informationen :

Per E-Mail: cirkenvalet@gmail.com

Per Telefon unter 06 45 92 00 68 oder über die Anmeldeplattform (Kreditkarte): http://ow.ly/g0LI50Naw3a

www.cirkenvalet.fr

Mise à jour le 2023-03-30 par OT de Cauterets|CDT65