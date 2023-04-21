SOIREE CARTES ET JEUX, 21 avril 2023, Causse-de-la-Selle.
Le Foyer Rural de Causse-de-la-Selle
Vendredi 21 avril – 19h30
SOIREE CARTES & JEUX
Belote, Tarots, Scrabble, Yam’s
Repas convivial entre nous à partager.
Causse-de-la-Selle 34380 Hérault Occitanie
The Foyer Rural of Causse-de-la-Selle
Friday, April 21 – 7:30 pm
CARDS & GAMES EVENING
Belote, Tarots, Scrabble, Yam’s
Friendly meal to share with us
El Foyer Rural de Causse-de-la-Selle
Viernes 21 de abril – 19.30 h
VELADA DE CARTAS Y JUEGOS
Belote, Tarot, Scrabble, Yam’s
Comida amistosa para compartir con nosotros
Das Foyer Rural von Causse-de-la-Selle
Freitag, 21. April – 19.30 Uhr
KARTEN- UND SPIELEABEND
Belote, Tarots, Scrabble, Yam’s
Geselliges Essen unter uns zu teilen
