Le Foyer Rural de Causse-de-la-Selle
Vendredi 21 avril – 19h30

SOIREE CARTES & JEUX

Belote, Tarots, Scrabble, Yam’s
Repas convivial entre nous à partager.
Causse-de-la-Selle 34380 Hérault Occitanie

The Foyer Rural of Causse-de-la-Selle
Friday, April 21 – 7:30 pm

CARDS & GAMES EVENING

Belote, Tarots, Scrabble, Yam’s
Friendly meal to share with us

El Foyer Rural de Causse-de-la-Selle
Viernes 21 de abril – 19.30 h

VELADA DE CARTAS Y JUEGOS

Belote, Tarot, Scrabble, Yam’s
Comida amistosa para compartir con nosotros

Das Foyer Rural von Causse-de-la-Selle
Freitag, 21. April – 19.30 Uhr

KARTEN- UND SPIELEABEND

Belote, Tarots, Scrabble, Yam’s
Geselliges Essen unter uns zu teilen

Mise à jour le 2023-04-11 par OT DU GRAND PIC ST LOUP