Le Foyer Rural de Causse-de-la-Selle

Vendredi 21 avril – 19h30 SOIREE CARTES & JEUX Belote, Tarots, Scrabble, Yam's

Vendredi 21 avril – 19h30 SOIREE CARTES & JEUX Belote, Tarots, Scrabble, Yam’s

Repas convivial entre nous à partager.

The Foyer Rural of Causse-de-la-Selle

Friday, April 21 – 7:30 pm CARDS & GAMES EVENING Belote, Tarots, Scrabble, Yam’s

Friendly meal to share with us El Foyer Rural de Causse-de-la-Selle

Viernes 21 de abril – 19.30 h VELADA DE CARTAS Y JUEGOS Belote, Tarot, Scrabble, Yam’s

Comida amistosa para compartir con nosotros Das Foyer Rural von Causse-de-la-Selle

Freitag, 21. April – 19.30 Uhr KARTEN- UND SPIELEABEND Belote, Tarots, Scrabble, Yam’s

