CAUSERIE CERCLE GAREN – OTTO WAGNER Nancy, 26 janvier 2023, Nancy DESTINATION NANCY Nancy.

CAUSERIE CERCLE GAREN – OTTO WAGNER

48 Esplanade Jacques Baudot Nancy Meurthe-et-Moselle  
2023-01-26 17:00:00 17:00:00 – 2023-01-26

Nancy
Meurthe-et-Moselle

Nancy

 

En préambule à l’Assemblée Générale du 26 janvier 2023

Causerie illustrée par Hervé DOUCET

+33 3 83 94 54 54 https://www.meurthe-et-moselle.fr/

Nancy
dernière mise à jour : 2023-01-23 par DESTINATION NANCY