Marché de Noël de Rives-en-Seine Caudebec-en-Caux Rives-en-Seine, 2 décembre 2023, Rives-en-Seine.

Rives-en-Seine,Seine-Maritime

Les 2 et 3 décembre 2023, RDV pour le grand marché de Noël aux allures de village féérique.

Aux chalets débordants de jolis objets, et aux odeurs de vin chaud aux épices, viendront s’ajouter des animations pour un weekend inoubliable : séance photo avec le Père et la Mère-Noël, concerts déambulants, animation/spectacle de rue…

Et tout au long de Décembre…

Crèche

Dès le 1er décembre, vous pourrez admirer la crèche et ses personnages grandeur nature impressionnants, qui font rêver petits et grands.

Boîte aux lettres

A côté, sera installée une boîte aux lettres du Père-Noël, avec réponse garantie à tous les courriers postés avant le 20 décembre (et précisant les coordonnées de l’enfant). La médiathèque de Saint Wandrille-Rançon proposera d’y poster les courriers qui auront été déposés dans sa boîte aux lettres de Noël.

Animations sur le marché

Des artistes seront aussi présents pour animer les trois derniers marchés de l’année, entre 10h et 12h, sur la place d’Armes..

Caudebec-en-Caux Place d’Armes

Rives-en-Seine 76490 Seine-Maritime Normandie



On December 2 and 3, 2023, join us for the big Christmas market in the shape of a fairytale village.

In addition to chalets brimming with beautiful objects and the scent of mulled wine and spices, there will be a whole host of entertainment for an unforgettable weekend: photo sessions with Santa and Mother Christmas, strolling concerts, street entertainment and shows?

And all through December?

Crib

From December 1, you’ll be able to admire the nativity scene and its impressive life-size figures, a source of inspiration for young and old alike.

Letterbox

Next door, a Santa Claus letterbox will be set up, with a guaranteed reply to all letters posted before December 20 (including the child?s contact details). The Saint Wandrille-Rançon media library will be offering to post letters deposited in its Christmas letterbox.

Market entertainment

Artists will also be on hand to enliven the last three markets of the year, between 10am and 12pm, on the Place d?Armes.

Los días 2 y 3 de diciembre de 2023 tendrá lugar el gran mercado navideño en un pueblo mágico.

Además de puestos rebosantes de bellos objetos y olor a vino caliente y especias, no faltarán animaciones para que sea un fin de semana inolvidable: sesiones de fotos con Papá Noel y Mamá Noel, conciertos ambulantes, animación callejera y espectáculos..

Y durante todo el mes de diciembre?

Cuna

A partir del 1 de diciembre, podrá admirar el belén y sus impresionantes figuras de tamaño natural, un sueño para grandes y pequeños.

Buzón

Al lado, habrá un buzón de Papá Noel, con respuesta garantizada a todas las cartas enviadas antes del 20 de diciembre (con los datos del niño). La mediateca de Saint Wandrille-Rançon se ofrecerá a enviar por correo las cartas depositadas en su buzón navideño.

Animación en el mercado

También habrá artistas animando los tres últimos mercados del año, entre las 10.00 y las 12.00 horas, en la plaza de Armas.

Am 2. und 3. Dezember 2023 findet der große Weihnachtsmarkt statt, der wie ein märchenhaftes Dorf aussieht.

Neben den Hütten, die mit schönen Gegenständen gefüllt sind, und dem Duft von würzigem Glühwein werden auch andere Veranstaltungen für ein unvergessliches Wochenende sorgen: Fotoshooting mit dem Weihnachtsmann und der Weihnachtsfrau, Straßenkonzerte, Animation/Straßenspektakel?

Und den ganzen Dezember über?

Krippe

Ab dem 1. Dezember können Sie die Krippe mit ihren beeindruckenden, lebensgroßen Figuren bewundern, die Groß und Klein zum Träumen bringen.

Briefkasten

Daneben wird ein Briefkasten des Weihnachtsmanns aufgestellt, der garantiert alle Briefe beantwortet, die vor dem 20. Dezember abgeschickt werden (und die Kontaktdaten des Kindes enthalten). Die Mediathek von Saint Wandrille-Rançon bietet an, Briefe, die in ihren Weihnachtsbriefkasten eingeworfen wurden, dort einzuwerfen.

Animationen auf dem Markt

Auf den letzten drei Märkten des Jahres werden zwischen 10.00 und 12.00 Uhr auf dem Place d’Armes auch Künstler für Unterhaltung sorgen.

