Triathlon du Lac Vert Lac Vert, 24 juin 2023, Catus.

Le club de Cahors Triathlon est fier de vous annoncer le retour du Triathlon du Lac Vert à Catus ! Ce magnifique écrin de verdure accueillera cette deuxième édition les 24 et 25 juin 2023 et son lot de nouveautés !

Inscriptions sur:

https://chronospheres.fr/evenements/detail/Triathlon-du-Lac-Vert-799fbclid=IwAR0xnTECyZBY4fPlQCnjsGXYF4qeKB9vP3G3eqkKY_GJGEVmlkg0XMIR85o.

2023-06-24 à ; fin : 2023-06-25 . 25 EUR.

Lac Vert

Catus 46150 Lot Occitanie



The Cahors Triathlon Club is proud to announce the return of the Lac Vert Triathlon in Catus! This magnificent green setting will host this second edition on June 24 and 25, 2023 and its lot of novelties!

Registration on:

https://chronospheres.fr/evenements/detail/Triathlon-du-Lac-Vert-799fbclid=IwAR0xnTECyZBY4fPlQCnjsGXYF4qeKB9vP3G3eqkKY_GJGEVmlkg0XMIR85o

El Club de Triatlón de Cahors se enorgullece de anunciar el regreso del Triatlón Lac Vert a Catus Este magnífico entorno verde acogerá esta segunda edición los días 24 y 25 de junio de 2023 ¡y su ración de novedades!

Inscripciones en:

https://chronospheres.fr/evenements/detail/Triathlon-du-Lac-Vert-799fbclid=IwAR0xnTECyZBY4fPlQCnjsGXYF4qeKB9vP3G3eqkKY_GJGEVmlkg0XMIR85o

Der Cahors Triathlon Club ist stolz, Ihnen die Rückkehr des Triathlon du Lac Vert in Catus ankündigen zu können! Diese wunderschöne grüne Oase wird diese zweite Ausgabe am 24. und 25. Juni 2023 beherbergen und eine ganze Reihe von Neuerungen mit sich bringen!

Anmeldungen unter:

https://chronospheres.fr/evenements/detail/Triathlon-du-Lac-Vert-799fbclid=IwAR0xnTECyZBY4fPlQCnjsGXYF4qeKB9vP3G3eqkKY_GJGEVmlkg0XMIR85o

