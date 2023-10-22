BALADE ÉNERGÉTIQUE ENTRE BOIS ET EAU Cattenom, 22 octobre 2023, Cattenom.

Cattenom,Moselle

Venez faire une marche énergétique. Au programme : respiration et automassages pour votre équilibre naturel et harmonie corps et esprit, harmonisation énergétique et constellation ancestrale pour recevoir la force de ses ancêtres. Tous publics.. Tout public

Dimanche 2023-10-22 09:00:00 fin : 2023-10-22 12:30:00. 20 EUR.

Cattenom 57570 Moselle Grand Est



Come and take an energy walk. On the program: breathing and self-massages for your natural balance and harmony of body and mind, energy harmonization and ancestral constellation to receive the strength of your ancestors. Open to all.

Ven a dar un paseo energético. En el programa: respiración y automasaje para su equilibrio natural y la armonía de cuerpo y mente, armonización energética y constelación ancestral para recibir la fuerza de sus antepasados. Abierto a todos.

Kommen Sie zu einem energetischen Spaziergang. Auf dem Programm stehen: Atmung und Selbstmassage für Ihr natürliches Gleichgewicht und Harmonie von Körper und Geist, energetische Harmonisierung und Ahnenaufstellung, um die Kraft der Vorfahren zu empfangen. Für alle Altersgruppen.

